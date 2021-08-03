Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 3

Today’s Birthday (08/03/21). Together, grow stronger this year. Steady routines and practices build collaborative coordination. Community and social triumphs this summer lead to a new career direction this autumn. Enjoying winter sweetness with the ones you love energizes professional breakthroughs this spring. Share your heart, mind and spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects won’t grow without action. Backup your work. For best results, do the homework. Lay strong foundations for success. Keep it simple.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to financial practicalities. Avoid risky business and focus on reliable income sources. You can find the necessary resources. Keep your books in order.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce basics with a personal project. Don’t get overly elaborate or risk overwhelm. Take one small step at a time. Connect with nature to recharge.