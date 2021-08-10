Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 10

Today’s Birthday (08/10/21). Grow with a partner this year. Steady coordination and collaboration provide outsized results. Summer connections with friends, groups and community flower before a career shift reorients this autumn. Winter sparkles with family, love and romance, leading to professional triumph. Share your heart.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions. Energize physical efforts by getting your heart involved. Get out and get moving! Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance could blossom unexpectedly. Allow for spontaneous synchronicity. Stay flexible. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with family, friends and your sweetheart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Cook something delicious. Domestic renovation projects satisfy. Verify the investment of time and money first. Profit from a dreamer’s vision.