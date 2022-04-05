Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 5

Today’s Birthday (04/05/22). Together, you can do anything this year. Regular routines and disciplined coordination build team strength. Spring bonus cash comes in handy with a shared financial challenge this summer. Collaborate for autumn profits, allowing relief with winter income shortages. Your friends are your greatest wealth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t reveal your secrets all at once, with Venus in Pisces. Maintain mystery. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Finish old projects and rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re extra popular for the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Social activities benefit your career. Group activities go well. Share what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch for career opportunities. Take charge this month, with Venus in Pisces. It’s easier to advance professionally. Pass a test and rise a level.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel, explore and study, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Set goals, and plan your next adventure. Discover new worlds. Expand frontiers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect a sweet deal. Contribute to family finances this month, with Venus in Pisces. Discover ways to save and grow. Handle administrative tasks. Find profits.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on creative projects. Rely on a supportive partner, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Compromise on details. Give in to romance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice healthy routines to grow physically stronger, with Venus in Pisces this month. Get into a fun work phase. Generate exceptional results. Pursue excellence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses sing your song. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Pisces. Savor hobbies, passions and talents. Share your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus love into home projects. You’re especially domestic this month, with Venus in Pisces. Reorganize and repair. Cook gourmet treats. Have fun with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Trust your heart to lead. You love learning, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Enjoy creative projects. Write, record and publish. Express your passion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Gather new silver. The next month, with Venus in Pisces, can get especially profitable. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Find the heart of the matter.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Glamorize your personal presentation with a new style or look. You’re especially beautiful, with Venus in your sign this month. You’re charming and irresistible.

Notable birthdays: Movie producer Roger Corman is 96. Country singer Tommy Cash is 82. Actor Michael Moriarty is 81. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 80. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 80. Actor Max Gail is 79. Actor Jane Asher is 76. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 72. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 70. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 68. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 58. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 56. Singer Paula Cole is 54. Actor Krista Allen is 51. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 51. Country singer Pat Green is 50. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 49. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 47. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 46. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Actor Hayley Atwell is 40. Actor Lily James is 33.

