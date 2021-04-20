Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 20

Today’s Birthday (04/20/21). This year favors your career. Persistent actions build rising professional status. Shift shared financial strategies this spring, before your own cash flow gushes. Adapt with a personal challenge this winter, before joint accounts benefit from a windfall. Infuse your work with love; it returns amplified.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s not working at home. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Observe conditions and listen for opportunities. Make repairs and upgrades.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected news. Reinforce support structures and maintain communication channels open. Don’t react without thinking. Disagree respectfully. Use diplomacy and tact.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible to navigate unexpected financial conditions. Discover a mistake. Heed recommendations and warnings. Help others see the big picture. Monitor balances to stay positive.