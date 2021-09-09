Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 9

Today’s Birthday (09/09/21). Luck blesses your work and health this year. Faithful practices expand skills, strength and confidence. A career blastoff this summer inspires autumn educational opportunities. Winter draws you into domestic joys, before a springtime exploration reveals new frontiers. Practice builds excellent performance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Despite temptation to procrastinate, file papers and manage accounting and financial tasks. Review and reallocate resources as needed. Reinforce structural supports with your partner.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration is your superpower. Deepen your partnership with shared experiences, burdens and love. Listen to each other. Share the load and the rewards.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and wellness. Maintain practices to strengthen your body, mind and spirit. Slow to avoid mistakes. Routines could get tested. Schedule carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Follow your heart. Give in to curiosity, fascination and passion. Romance? Create it with imagination. Love blossoms when you focus on it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into domestic comforts. Nurture yourself and family. Cook up something delicious. Share it over a game, discussion or film. Beautification projects satisfy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Capture ideas into files, documents and notes. Research options. Edit and refine your expression to share an enticing possibility. Invite participation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Direct your persuasive charms toward sales and marketing. Income increases with excellent services and satisfied partners. Go the extra mile. Pursue lucrative possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Hold yourself to high standards. Lead by example. Maintain personal integrity. Keep agreements and promises. Dress for success and step into the spotlight.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reduce noise and distraction, clutter and chaos. Clean, sort and organize. Revise plans for the latest plot twists. Practice soothing rituals. Recharge and unwind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies and friends. Find out the latest news from different views. Social connection maintains community ties and offers shared support. Reach out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider a professional opportunity. Find out what’s entailed. Direct attention for a sense of purpose and shared mission. A rise in status is possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Monitor travel conditions closely. Study options and choose for safety, ease and fun. Learn new skills and strengthen talents. Explore and discover.
Notable birthdays: Actor Topol is 86. Singer Inez Foxx is 79. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 76. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 72. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actor Tom Wopat is 70. Actor Angela Cartwright is 69. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 69. Actor Hugh Grant is 61. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 58. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 56. Actor Constance Marie is 56. Actor David Bennent is 55. Actor Adam Sandler is 55. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 53. Actor Julia Sawalha is 53. Model Rachel Hunter is 52. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 50. Actor Henry Thomas is 50. Actor Goran Visnjic is 49. Pop-jazz singer Michael Bublé is 46.
Latin singer Maria Rita is 44. Actor Michelle Williams is 41.