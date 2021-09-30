Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 30

Today’s Birthday (09/30/21). Grow through love, romance and creative projects this year. Practice passion and compassion with steady discipline. Resolve challenges with shared financial accounts this autumn, before communication reveals winter opportunities. Reap a lucrative shared spring harvest, for resources around extra summer expenses. Lead with heart.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your frugality serves you (and the planet) well. Reduce consumption at home to save money and resources. Keep your patience, especially with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on basic priorities, especially with communications. Simplify the message. Clarify and repeat. Patience is golden. Support your network with information and encouragement.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Hold onto what you have. Conserve resources. Minimize risks or hassle. Avoid gluttony or greed. Postpone financial discussions. Manage basic responsibilities. Pay the piper.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge, especially when others don’t. Provide stability and leadership. Avoid risky situations. Keep a cool head despite temporary confusion or chaos.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Routines could get disrupted. Lay low to process recent transitions. It’s faster to do something slowly, but only once. Breathe deeply. Consider the big picture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork can help around a tight spot. Slow and navigate carefully. Send someone else ahead. Keep your tone respectful. Don’t touch savings. Practice diplomacy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take the lead with a professional challenge. Let go of a preconception. Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Strengthen basic support structures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find practical applications for what you’re learning. New facts dispel old fears. Don’t take things personally. Let bygones be bygones. Apply your discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Simplify shared financial objectives. Provide stability and support. Don’t waste energy worrying (or arguing) about money. Instead, contribute however you can. Tally chips later.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen the basics. Wear practical shoes. Share support around an obstacle or barrier. Avoid sensitivities or risk sparking an argument. Keep promises and agreements.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself around stressors like chaos, uncertainty or change. Slow the pace, even as demand rises. Keep a cool head. Get help when needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Family comes first. Exceptional patience may be required. Try to turn down the heat. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Discover wisdom from a child.

Notable birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 90. Singer Cissy Houston is 88. Singer Johnny Mathis is 86. Actor Len Cariou is 82. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 78. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 76. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 75. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 71. Actor Victoria Tennant is 71. Actor John Finn is 69. Rock musician John Lombardo is 69. Singer Deborah Allen is 68. Actor Calvin Levels is 67. Actor Barry Williams is 67. Singer Patrice Rushen is 67. Actor Fran Drescher is 64. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63. Actor Debrah Farentino is 62.

Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 61. Actor Crystal Bernard is 60. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 58.

