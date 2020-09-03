Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 3

Today’s Birthday (09/03/20). Romantic and family bonds deepen this year. Disciplined actions contribute for the ones you love. Resolve a professional challenge this winter, before a time of special family sweetness. Make domestic changes next summer, before your career reaches new heights. It’s all for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to a wise elder. Solve a puzzle. Reaffirm a personal commitment. You’re getting stronger with each step forward. Follow your heart where it leads.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your private sanctuary. Review plans and revise strategies to adapt to changing conditions. Consider different options. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Work out new ways to connect with friends. Not everyone has the same risk tolerance. Community roots run deep. Feed and nurture them with love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Call for and offer professional support when needed. Track budgets to monitor progress. Give up unnecessary practices or expenses. Adjust and adapt.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Roads that previously seemed blocked could open. Communication, organization, planning and preparation allow your exploration to advance. Connect in new ways to strengthen networks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider another’s point of view. Focus on maintaining functional systems, and keep the machinery flowing smoothly. Find a financial solution. Collaborate for shared gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share support. Words can get twisted in unexpected ways. An answer may seem elusive. Treat your partner with patience and kindness. Allow extra consideration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Go for excellence. Your performance has been gaining attention. Talk about the results you’d love to see. Patiently, persistently practice. Slow and steady wins.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can get the results you’re after. Listen to elders and your inner wisdom. Follow your emotions as well as intellect. Lead with heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your home and family require more attention. Spice things up with new recipes or projects. Monitor and conserve supplies. Gather and preserve windfall fruit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a new creative project or assignment. Articulate the message. Set rules and guidelines. Avoid another’s argument. Record feelings and observations in your journal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your abilities to produce results. Monitor and adapt with changes. Answer without offering unrequested information. Discover a solution to an old problem.
Notable birthdays: Actor Pauline Collins is 80. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 78. Actor Valerie Perrine is 77. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 72. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 65. Actor Steve Schirripa is 63. Actor Holt McCallany is 56. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 55. Actor Costas Mandylor is 55. Actor Charlie Sheen is 55. Singer Jennifer Paige is 47. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 45. Actor Ashley Jones is 44. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 42. Actor Joel Johnstone is 42. Actor Nick Wechsler is 42. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 41. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 37. Actor Christine Woods is 37. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 36. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 34. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 28.
