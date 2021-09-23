Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 23

Today’s Birthday (09/23/21). Love is your guiding light this year. Strengthen connections with diligent, steady attention. Adapt around a shared financial change this autumn, before good news brightens your winter. Reap a joint windfall next spring, providing support with unplanned expenses next summer. Listen and act from your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Slow to avoid risk or accidents. Discover a structural problem. Review data and reinforce structural supports. Simplify to reduce expenses.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Patiently reinforce the basics with a personal project. Unexpected circumstances shift your perspective. It could get messy. Adapt now and clean up later.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review the situation. Clarify your direction. Revise plans. Avoid risk. Adapt to recent events. Prioritize practicalities. Savor favorite routines and rituals.