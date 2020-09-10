Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 10

Today’s Birthday (09/10/20). Your heart guides you this year. Patience, perseverance and faithful action win the prize. Your educational journey takes an unexpected twist. Industrial or market shifts require winter adaption, motivating a flowering domestic period. Make home improvements this summer, before your career launches. Love illuminates your path.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused to avoid hidden dangers. Find ways to reduce risk and expense. Stick to practical priorities. Keep written records. Secure the ground taken.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks your income stream. You can see what isn’t working. Stand for your commitments. Don’t get sidetracked. Look for and discover opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You may feel sensitive. Personal dreams could seem distant or blocked. Focus on short-term objectives and stay in action for satisfying results. Enjoy sweet moments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Make plans for later. Avoid risk or trouble and lay low. Music soothes an emotional charge. Clean, sort and organize. Consider what you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Share emotional support with changes. Dreams could seem far away. Collaborate for common goals. Strengthen community bonds and connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to look for another route when one road gets blocked. You can’t do everything. Fact and fantasy clash. Stay calm and carry on.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel obstacles abound. Stick to practical objectives. Don’t lose what you’ve got. Avoid risk. Take on projects and complete them. Make plans for later.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Shared financial goals could face a challenge. Stay in communication. Talk it over. Find practical solutions for short-term objectives. Pull together. Support each other.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise around an obstacle. Postpone travel. Two heads are better than one. Handle the basics first. Strengthen infrastructures. Update schedules and plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Balance a busy day to support health, energy and vitality. Exercise, beauty and nature energize you. Old assumptions get challenged. Nurture and nourish yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Ease up on imaginative suggestions and take small practical steps to advance a passion project. Enjoy familiar games, sports and arts. Amplify love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Your domestic fantasies may not match reality. Let go of the small stuff. Avoid risk or expense; find simple solutions to support household harmony.
Notable birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall is 89. Actor Greg Mullavey is 87. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 80. Actor Tom Ligon is 80. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 78. Singer Jose Feliciano is 75. Actor Judy Geeson is 72. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 72. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 70. Country singer Rosie Flores is 70. Actor Amy Irving is 67. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 66. Actor Kate Burton is 63. Movie director Chris Columbus is 62. Actor Colin Firth is 60. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 60. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 57. Actor Raymond Cruz is 56. Rock musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) is 55. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 54. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 54. Actor Nina Repeta is 53. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 52. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 52. Actor Johnathan Schaech is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 48. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 46. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 45. Actor Jacob Young is 41. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 40. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 38. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 37. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 36. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 34. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 33. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 31. Actor Chandler Massey is 30. Actor Hannah Hodson is 29. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 16.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!