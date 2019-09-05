Today’s Birthday (09/05/19). Household harmony is on the rise this year. Disciplined practice benefits your passion projects. Passion sparkles into a flame this winter, before you adapt to a group challenge. Summer brings domestic changes, leading to a victory for your team. It’s all for love, friends and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Conditions look good to get out and go. Study your subject through direct experience, either yours or that of a trusted teacher. Make long-distance connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider practical benefits when adding up the balance sheet. Stash provisions for the future. Create a game plan, and collaborate for shared gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partner may require delicate care. Negotiate your way through adjustments and compromise for mutual benefit. Strengthen bonds for long-term resilience, support and partnership.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care to balance your work, health and fitness. Rely on a carefully plotted schedule. Prioritize practicalities to build long-term strength, skills and endurance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share fun and romance with someone special. Enjoy family traditions and favorite games. Creative ideas can spark into positive benefits over the long haul.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean your room and personal space to clear your head. Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Research for best value before buying. Find creative solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your wit and cleverness are attracting new business. Consider long-term benefits. Share information, data and persuasive invitations. Edit down to the simplest expression.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take action to generate income and positive cash flow. Communications, transport and deliveries flow with greater ease. Provide excellent service, and keep the budget.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is rising. Humility keeps you from foolishness. Take extra care with your personal appearance. Dress for success, and advance to the next level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider the words and actions of your elders. Learn from the past. Postpone advancement to review plans and visions. What results would you love?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Collaborate to advance a shared endeavor. Old assumptions get challenged. Strike out in a new direction. Gather tools, supplies and resources together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams may seem possible. Prepare for a challenge or test. Get your team on board. Use your persuasive charms. Accept assistance.
Thought for Today: “If moderation is a fault, then indifference is a crime.” — Jack Kerouac, American novelist (1922-1969).
Notable birthdays: Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Paul A. Volcker is 92. Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 90. Actress-singer Carol Lawrence is 87. Actress Lucille Soong is 84. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 80. Actor William Devane is 80. Actor George Lazenby is 80.
Actress Raquel Welch is 79. Movie director Werner Herzog is 77. Singer Al Stewart is 74. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 73. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 73. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 73. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 72. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 69. Actor Michael Keaton is 68. Country musician Jamie Oldaker (The Tractors) is 68. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 63. Actress Kristian Alfonso is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 56. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 51. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 50. Actress Rose McGowan is 46. Actress Carice Van Houten is 43. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 34. Actor Andrew Ducote is 33. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 29. Actor Skandar Keynes is 28.
