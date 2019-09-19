Today’s Birthday (09/19/19). Home is the center of your world this year. Focus actions to support your relationships, heart and happiness. Winter brings romance and delight, before a group project switches direction. Manage a family challenge next summer, before sharing glorious results with friends. Collaborate for shared gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Make a bargain, commitment or promise. Push for a long-term dream and vision. Use your charm and creativity. Make a move leading to lasting benefit.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Replenish your reserves in small, steady increments. Compute expenses to find painless twigs to prune. Feed your roots. Align on solutions for long-term growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus energy for a personal project for long-lasting gain. Research and consider expert financial opinions. You’re especially powerful and confident. Explore and innovate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review options for the pathway of least friction. Gentle, steady pressure works better than force, especially with partners. Determine the best direction. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A community effort gains momentum. Long-term goals seem within reach. Make agreements, and sign contracts. Work together to exceed expectations. Recruit friends to help.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional goal tempts. Play the game you’ve been practicing to win. Forge ahead, and anticipate changes. Stay light on your feet, and have fun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Set into place structures to support your next adventure. Balance and weigh your options. Make long-term decisions and preparations. Consider budgets and practicalities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Go for big financial goals and make them, with a partner’s support. Teamwork goes the distance. Clarify your vision to inspire greater gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to determine next steps with your partner. Discuss possibilities, and align upon which to greenlight. Compromise and negotiate terms. Enjoy a meaningful conversation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pick up the pace as demand for your work rises. The moves you make now can have lasting personal benefits. You have an extra advantage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Quick action gets through. Collaboration flowers. Pull together for common gain. Have fun with family, friends and someone you love. Share your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Work together for home and family. Work out who will do what, and get going. Handle household routines, and make a long-desired improvement.
Thought for Today: “Do not let yourself be tainted with a barren skepticism.” — Louis Pasteur, French scientist (1822-1895).
Notable birthdays: Author Roger Angell is 99. Host James Lipton (TV: “Inside the Actors Studio”) is 93. Actress Rosemary Harris is 92. Actor David McCallum is 86. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Singer Bill Medley is 79. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 79. R&B singer Freda Payne is 77. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 74. Singer David Bromberg is 74. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 74. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 72. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 72. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. Actress Twiggy Lawson is 70. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 68. Actor Scott Colomby is 67. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 67. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 64. Rock singer Lita Ford is 61. Actor Kevin Hooks is 61. Actress Carolyn McCormick is 60. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 59. Actress-comedian Cheri Oteri is 57. Country singer Jeff Bates is 56. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Espraronza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 50. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 50. Actor Victor Williams is 49. Actress Sanaa Lathan is 48. Actress Stephanie J. Block is 47. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 46. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 45. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 43. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney is 43. Rock musician Ryan Dusick is 42. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 39. Actor Columbus Short is 37. Rapper Eamon is 36. Christian rock musician JD Frazier is 36. Actor Kevin Zegers is 35. Actress Danielle Panabaker is 32. Actress Katrina Bowden is 31.
