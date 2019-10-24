Today’s Birthday (10/24/19). Step into a money-making power zone this year. Maintain consistent communications for best results. Creative projects flower this winter before a shift reroutes your itinerary. An income challenge next summer leads to an exciting and valuable educational opportunity. Profit from sharing your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discipline and experience make an important difference with a physical goal. Teach from experience. Gamble? Not today. Choose stability over illusion. Exercise energizes you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Long-term benefits arise when you follow your heart. Fantasies prove flimsy. Family comes first. Give in to a mutual attraction. Dress to impress someone sweet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Invest in a practical domestic improvement with long-lasting materials. Infuse your home with love and beauty. Stick to basics. Discover the elegance of simplicity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Welcome contributions from others. Network and collaborate to get your message out farther. Stick to reliable connections. You can solve an intellectual puzzle.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Disciplined efforts contribute to growing income. Maintain routines and provide consistent, reliable value. Money flows in. Manage expenses and accounts. Find a lucky break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Visualize immense personal success. What fabulous life can you imagine? Some things previously idealized can lose their shine when realized. Practice self-discipline for long-term benefit.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down for organization and planning. Imagine rising love, beauty and joy. Envision accomplishing a long-term dream. Abandon a fantasy and take simple steps.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep the tone respectful and friendly with a group project. Stick to common foundational elements. Keep your bargains and agreements. Do what you said.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Let people know what you need. You can find the professional funding. Pursue projects that call to your heart. Leave misconceptions behind. You’re gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Widen your perspective. Discover new views and flavors. Resist the temptation to buy stuff you don’t need. Travel light for ease and freedom.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep up the good work with shared financial endeavors. Contribute and participate. Support your partners. Adjust to changes. You’re making progress step by step.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love provides the common infrastructure for you and your partner. Share your vision for possibility that inspires you. Provide motivation.
Thought for Today: “Seek not the favor of the multitude; it is seldom got by honest and lawful means. But seek the testimony of the few; and number not voices, but weigh them.” — Immanuel Kant, German philosopher (1724-1804).
Notable birthdays: Rock musician Bill Wyman is 83. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 80. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 74. Actor Kevin Kline is 72. Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 71. Country musician Billy Thomas (Terry McBride and the Ride) is 66. Actor Doug Davidson is 65. Actor B.D. Wong is 59. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 53. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 42. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 40. Singer-actress Monica Arnold is 39. Actress-comedian Casey Wilson is 39. R&B singer and actress Adrienne Bailon Houghton (3lw) is 36. Actor Tim Pocock is 34. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 33. Actress Shenae Grimes is 30. Actress Eliza Taylor is 30. Actor Ashton Sanders (Film: “Moonlight”) is 24. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 23. Actor Hudson Yang is 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.