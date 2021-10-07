Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 7

Today’s Birthday (10/07/21). Let your heart lead you this year. Steady routines build and deepen connections. Autumn changes require shared financial adaptation, leading to a creative surge this winter. Pull in a lucrative harvest together next spring, before summer’s bounty fills your own basket. Cherish the ones you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re learning valuable tricks. For the next month, with Venus in Sagittarius, exploration enchants. Take classes, work with a mentor, research and note your findings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review numbers this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. The next month favors saving money. Increase your assets. Expenditures may rise as well. Work your plan.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a supportive collaboration. Partnerships thrive this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Compromise comes easier. Feminine magnetism plays a role. Express your appreciation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love, beauty and sensitivity into your work, with Venus in Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re lucky in love, romance and games this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Savor fun, beauty and family.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your home can become your love nest. Enjoy domesticity this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Focus on home and family. Renovate your space.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through creative expression. Put your passion into words. You love learning this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Trust your heart to lead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. It’s easier to make money, with Venus in Sagittarius for a month. Increased confidence leads to increased income. Smile for the camera.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially lucky and beloved this month, with Venus in your sign. Polish your presentation with a new look. Turn on the charm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finish old jobs and slow the pace this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Take more quiet alone time. Envision beautiful outcomes. Dream a little dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Sagittarius. Teamwork provides a satisfying win this month. Social connections benefit your career. Friends inspire you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities arise. Assume more responsibility this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Provide leadership. It’s easier to advance your agenda. Contribute with purpose and passion.

Notable birthdays: Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 90. Author Thomas Keneally is 86. Comedian Joy Behar is 79. Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 78. Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 76. Actor Jill Larson is 74. Country singer Kieran Kane is 72. Singer John Mellencamp is 70. Rock musician Ricky Phillips is 70. Russian President Vladimir Putin is 69. Actor Mary Badham (Film: “To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 69. Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 68. Actor Christopher Norris is 66. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 64. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Jayne Torvill is 64. Actor Dylan Baker is 63. Actor Judy Landers is 63. Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 62. Rock musician Charlie Marinkovich (formerly with Iron Butterfly) is 62.

