Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 29

Today’s Birthday (10/29/20). Fortune favors creativity this year. Disciplined, steady efforts and communications realize the vision. Winter delays affect family finances, before a boost benefits your own income. Adapt to shifting markets and clients next summer, before a group venture gets profitable. Write, connect and express your view.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Ponder upcoming actions before getting started. Avoid travel, expense or fuss. Imagine a personal project completed. Plan the steps to take. Take it easy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Try gentle pressure, rather than using force. It’s OK to pull into your shell. Postpone important decisions. Consider possible options. Rest and recharge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort despite a breakdown. Avoid controversy or upset. Bring your social skills and graciousness to the fore. Keep things cool.