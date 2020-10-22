Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 22

Today’s Birthday (10/22/20). Creativity blossoms this year. For satisfying results, apply consistent focus and efforts. Adapt to winter financial changes that motivate you to generate an income breakthrough. Shifting market conditions next summer inspire a shared venture to renewed prosperity. Get the word out for what you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities flower. You can grow shared accounts, with the Sun in Scorpio for a month. Grab a lucky break. It’s all for family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure together. Develop partnerships over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Take your relationship to the next level. Romance and friendship flower.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Care for yourself to care for others. Prioritize health and wellness, with the Sun in Scorpio. Balance work with fun. Feed your body, mind and spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a fun, games and romance phase under the Scorpio Sun. Take action for what you love this month. Get playful. Enjoy creative collaboration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. The Sun enters Scorpio for a month, favoring home renovation projects. Savor sweet domesticity. Family matters engage you. Invest in your nest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research and write your discoveries. The next month, under the Scorpio Sun, benefits communications. Get the word out for a cause near your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit from home. Research investments carefully. It’s easier to make money this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Track income and outflow for growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership. Your spotlight shines bright with the Sun in your sign this month. Energize a personal dream. Use your power and confidence for good.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Complete projects and invent new possibilities. Thoughts turn inward over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Peaceful settings inspire retrospection and envisioning.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Add your strength. Teamwork generates powerful results, with the Scorpio Sun. Participate with friends, groups and community this month. Together, you can move mountains.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your professional agenda advances with the Sun in Scorpio. Career matters have your attention this month. Take on a responsibility you’ve been craving. Business booms.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory this next month under the Scorpio Sun. Exploration and adventure inspire. Study subjects of curiosity, fascination or passion. Enjoy trips and classes.
Notable birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 84. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Derek Jacobi is 82. Actor Tony Roberts is 81. Movie director Jan de Bont is 77. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 75. Rock musician Leslie West (Mountain) is 75. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 73. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 68. Movie director Bill Condon is 65. Actor Luis Guzman is 64. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 61. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 60. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 58.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 57. Christian singer TobyMac is 56. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 55. Actor Valeria Golino is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Movie director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 47. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 45. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 44. Actor Michael Fishman is 39. Talk show host Michael Essany is 38. New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó is 38. Rock musician Rickard (correct) Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 37. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 30. Actor Sofia Vassilieva is 28. Actor Elias Harger is 13.
