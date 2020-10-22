Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 22

Today’s Birthday (10/22/20). Creativity blossoms this year. For satisfying results, apply consistent focus and efforts. Adapt to winter financial changes that motivate you to generate an income breakthrough. Shifting market conditions next summer inspire a shared venture to renewed prosperity. Get the word out for what you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities flower. You can grow shared accounts, with the Sun in Scorpio for a month. Grab a lucky break. It’s all for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure together. Develop partnerships over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Take your relationship to the next level. Romance and friendship flower.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Care for yourself to care for others. Prioritize health and wellness, with the Sun in Scorpio. Balance work with fun. Feed your body, mind and spirit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a fun, games and romance phase under the Scorpio Sun. Take action for what you love this month. Get playful. Enjoy creative collaboration.