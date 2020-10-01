Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 1

Today’s Birthday (10/01/20). Home holds your heart this year. Disciplined efforts realize a shared family vision. Expect unpredictable finances. Educational challenges redirect your attention this winter, before a creative project takes off. Your story takes a new turn next summer, before an adventure draws you out. Deepen family bonds.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Aries Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to a change in plans. Reach a turning point with a partnership or collaboration under the Full Moon. Compromise for shared commitments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Monitor and budget your way around a Full Moon financial challenge. You can find profitable opportunities. Consider new income avenues. Generate positive cash flow.
Notable birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 96. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85. Actor Stella Stevens is 82. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 77. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 75. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 74. Actor Yvette Freeman is 70. Actor Randy Quaid is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 65. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 62. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 61. Actor Esai Morales is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 57. Actor Christopher Titus is 56. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 55. Producer John Ridley is 55.
Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 51. Singer Keith Duffy is 46. Actor Sherri Saum is 46. Actor Katie Aselton is 42. Actor Sarah Drew is 40. Actor Carly Hughes is 38. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 36. Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell is 34. Actor Brie Larson is 31. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 23. Actor Priah Ferguson is 14. Actor Jack Stanton is 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!