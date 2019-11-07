Today’s Birthday (11/07/19). Haul in a profitable load this year. Benefit from consistent connection, collaboration and communication. Engage in networking and creative expression this winter before your journey changes direction. Anticipate a summer financial slowdown. A trip reveals unimagined treasure. Conserve and share with reverence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Share dreams and aspirations. Imagine your desired results as already achieved. Picture something seemingly impossible as realized. Rest and recharge. Organize and plan.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reach out to your networks for support with a challenge. Long-term dreams for a group project can be achieved with disciplined collaboration. Articulate and share.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Heed the voice of experience. Keep your own score. Maintain budgets and timelines. Strengthen foundations and structures. Disciplined efforts can help you realize a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Figure out how to pay for a dream exploration. Nebulous possibilities take shape with focused action. Consider angels, ancestors and future generations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put your talent to work for a team effort. Work out budgets and benefits. Keep your wits about you. Ask for more and get it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Engage in creative partnership. Make plans to realize a shared dream. You can find the resources. Articulate in detail the long-term results you’d like.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen and learn. Share your health and work concerns with someone who always tells the truth. Look at a challenge from a new point of view.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Indulge romantic dreams, especially when current realities don’t match your vision. Find out what’s required. Once you see what’s underneath, you can build it stronger. Persist.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Illustrate your vision for domestic renovations. Imagine possibilities and research potential options. Make a dream board to collect creative ideas. Share with your household.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Articulate your vision and share it far and wide. Provide clear, simple arguments, illustrated persuasively. The excellent work you’ve been doing is getting attention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover an excellent, innovative idea. Consider potential costs. Obsess over the details, and don’t get your hopes too high. Advance and adapt on the fly.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Heed expert advice, even when you don’t agree. It may not look like it, but conditions favor personal advancement. Persistent practice pays off.
Thought for Today: “All forms of totalitarianism try to avoid the strange, the problematic, the critical, the rational. To do so, they must deny the metropolitan spirit, equalize everything in city and country, and retain a center which is not the center of anything because everything else is swallowed up by it.” — Paul Tillich, American theologian (1886-1965).
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 89. Actor Barry Newman is 81. Actor Dakin Matthews is 79. Singer Johnny Rivers is 77. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 77. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 76. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 67.
Jazz singer Rene Marie is 64. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 62. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 59. Actress Julie Pinson is 52. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 51. Actress Michelle Clunie is 50. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 49. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 47. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 47. Actress Yunjin Kim is 46. Actor Adam DeVine is 36. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 36. Actor Lucas Neff is 34. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 31. Rock singer Lorde is 23.
