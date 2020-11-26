Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 26

Today’s Birthday (11/26/20). Your next annual cycle gets especially profitable. Act with steady consistency for extra coins. Shift directions with a collaborative effort this winter, inspiring a personal flowering. Resolve an inner challenge this summer, inviting a partnership level up. Envision and build financial foundations for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care. Avoid risk or travel. Consider long-term impacts. Pamper yourself with delicious treats, relaxing pursuits and rest. Share messages of love and gratitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings soothe and restore. Avoid risk and unfavorable travel conditions. Private rituals seem especially intimate. Imagine how you’d love things to be.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make social connections despite challenges. Avoid travel or expense and keep things simple. Share messages of love and inspiration. Encourage and support each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters could interrupt family time. Balance work from home. Minimize risk and fuss. Consider long-term consequences before acting. Take stock and give thanks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore your own backyard. Make long-distance connections without travel. Avoid risk and expense. Share a digital feast or cultural moment. Invent a tradition. You’re learning.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a valuable connection. Monitor the budget. Not everything goes as planned. Don’t touch savings. Avoid risk or expense. Choose simplicity. Share appreciations with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resist impulsive moves. Postpone travel or big gatherings and go for intimate settings. Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Relax together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Pass on being a party animal. Avoid travel and take a local walk. Balance exercise and fresh air with good food and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and choose the easier option. Avoid risk or fuss. Prioritize love, family and fun. Let go of expectations or ideals. Create simple, intimate connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts soothe and satisfy. Cook up something wonderful. Avoid overdoing things. Prioritize family harmony and adapt around challenges. Share appreciations and thanks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Communicate your way around closed doors. Expect delays and complications with travel or transport. Make long-distance connections virtually. Share resources, love and appreciation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities engage your radical imagination. Keep expenses low. Simplify things for ease and peace. Avoid sensitive issues, travel or risk. Invent new traditions.
Notable birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 82. Singer Tina Turner is 81. Singer Jean Terrell is 76. Pop musician John McVie is 75. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 72. Actor Scott Jacoby is 64. Actor Jamie Rose is 61. Country singer Linda Davis is 58. Actor Scott Adsit is 55. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 55. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 55. Actor Kristin Bauer is 54. Actor Peter Facinelli is 47. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 46. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 45. Actor Maia Campbell is 44. Country singer Joe Nichols is 44. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 42. Actor Jessica Bowman is 40. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39. Actor Jessica Camacho is 38. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 36. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 36. Singer Lil Fizz is 35. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 35. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 30. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 27.
