Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 25

Today’s Birthday (11/25/21). Craft your masterpiece this year. Steady discipline with creative projects produces spectacular results. Discover something new about yourself this winter, energizing your work, health and fitness next spring. Peaceful summer contemplation processes changes, inspiring new visions and plans next autumn. Listen, express and share.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peace, simplicity and family fun. Prioritize love and gratitude. Call if you’re going to be late. Try things the easy way. Relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Home and family matters have your attention. Cook up something delicious together. Keep it easy and fun. Reduce stress or hassle. Go for old favorites.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to basic facts, especially if things get confusing. Listen more than speaking. Someone else could stir things up. Diplomacy and respectfulness win.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flows in thanks to your own communications and actions. It’s not about luck or magic. Set the wheels in motion and build momentum.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself. An obstacle may block your personal plans. Don’t let it ruffle you. Keep your temper even when others don’t. Gain strength and options.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot for productive planning and coordination. Privately reach out to reliable sources. Make appointments and reservations for later action. Recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate and delegate actions to find a workaround for an unexpected roadblock. Keep people posted with the latest news. Teamwork eases any tension. Collaborate with friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Stay connected with your crew for efficient coordination. Stick to basics, as surprises, delays or mistakes deviate from the plan. Simplify designs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Revise travel and educational plans around a barrier or obstacle. Connect for shared support. Stick to basic structures. You’re learning valuable skills. Patiently persist.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make strategic financial plans and budgets with your partner. Stay agile and flexible by having backup plans and savings. Cut waste and simplify. Conserve resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Together you can untangle a complication. Unscheduled deviations challenge your plans. Find clever solutions in conversation. Collaboration resolves a puzzle. Show appreciation for another’s efforts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and work. Physical barriers block your objectives. Consider the big picture. Don’t force things or risk breakage. Get expert support when needed.

Notable birthdays: Actor Kathryn Crosby is 88. Actor Christopher Riordan is 84. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 81. Singer Bob Lind is 79. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 77. Actor John Larroquette is 74. Actor Tracey Walter is 74. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 74. Author Charlaine Harris is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 70. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 66. Singer Amy Grant is 61. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 58. Rock musician Eric Grossman (K’s Choice) is 57. Rock musician Scott Mercado is 57. Rock singer Mark Lanegan is 57. Rock singer-musician Tim Armstrong is 56. Actor Steve Harris is 56. Actor Billy Burke is 55. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 55. Actor Christina Applegate is 50.

