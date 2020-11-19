Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 19

Notable birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 87. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 82. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 81. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 79. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 78. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 71. Actor Robert Beltran is 67. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 66. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 65. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 64. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 64. Actor Allison Janney is 61. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 60. Actor Meg Ryan is 59. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 58. Actor Terry Farrell is 57. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 54. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 54. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 54. Actor Erika Alexander is 51. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 51. Singer Tony Rich is 49. Actor Sandrine Holt is 48. Country singer Billy Currington is 47. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 43. Actor Reid Scott is 43. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 41. Actor Katherine Kelly is 41. Actor Adam Driver is 37. Country singer Cam is 36. Actor Samantha Futerman is 33. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 32. Rapper Tyga is 31.