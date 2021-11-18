Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 18

Today’s Birthday (11/18/21). This year favors home and family. Apply consistent efforts for satisfying domestic projects. Overcome autumn obstacles with your partner, before income surges this winter. Creative collaboration gets fun next spring, leading to summertime personal revelations. Connect with your people and places at a deeper level.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Grab a lucky financial break. Gain more than expected. Health and friends are your true wealth. Money comes in handy too. Accept a gift.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. A personal project develops naturally. Someone shares their perfect gift. Accept it graciously. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Listen to intuition. Carve out private time to recharge. Accept the support that’s offered. Make plans and schedules. Let your mind wander into daydreaming.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends keep you on the right track. Share support through tricky waters. Keep agreements and promises. Forge lasting bonds together. Play with your dream team.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Imagine your dream job. Watch for lucky breaks. Draw upon hidden resources. Wheel and deal. Get promises in writing. Trust, but verify. Envision perfection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory. Friends can help you make a dreamy connection. Research and network. Learn from others who have been there. Imagine the possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invest in success. Good time to ask for money. Set work aside until later. That includes more paperwork, too. Finish up old business. Accept the support that’s offered.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love and partnership deepen through shared challenges. Discuss dreams and ideas. Find common threads of passion. Discover collaborative opportunities hidden under recent changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Health and work challenges give you a new appreciation for what you have. Slow to reorient your direction. Unexpected opportunities reveal new potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic fantasies can fade with a demanding situation. Focus on practical priorities. Love knocks on your door when least expected. Accept a delightful gift.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize domestic arts, repairs and needs. Ask family about their dreams, ambitions and visions. Share your own. What could be possible? Together, you’re stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially persuasive now. Discuss desires. Clarify obscure messages. Accept a creative assignment. Compose, draw, or write your ideas. Capture a clever concept.

Notable birthdays: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 82. Actor Linda Evans is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor Jameson Parker is 74. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 73. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 72. Singer Graham Parker is 71. Actor Delroy Lindo is 69. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 68. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 65. Actor Oscar Nunez is 63. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 61. Singer Kim Wilde is 61. Actor Tim Guinee is 59. Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 59. Rock singer Tim DeLaughter is 56. Actor Romany Malco is 53. Actor Owen Wilson is 53. Actor Dan Bakkedahl is 53. Singer Duncan Sheik is 52. Actor Mike Epps is 51. Actor Peta Wilson is 51. Actor Chloe Sevigny is 47. Country singer Jessi Alexander is 45.

