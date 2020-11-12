Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 12

Today’s Birthday (11/12/20). Write and communicate to grow this year. Persistent, disciplined practices benefit your creative projects. Adapting to shifting conditions with shared accounts this winter leads to an income boost. Prepare for reduced cash flow next summer, before your collaborative finances rise. Share and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see what your partner needs. Nonetheless, don’t get pushy. Practice acceptance and compassion. Share what you’re learning. Nurture a loving spark.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Guard your physical health, fitness and energy. Nurture yourself with rest and good food. Don’t push if it hurts. Reduce stress. Relax with good music.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Love is the game and the prize. Don’t fret about the future. Savor deliciousness and beauty in the present. Connect with your dear ones.