Today’s Birthday (05/23/19). Fall in love again this year. Profit together with cooperation and coordination. Guard private time for reflection. An especially profitable summer comes before a shared financial obstacle. Your collaboration gets lucrative next winter, leading to a personal income shift. Share resources, opportunities and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork propels satisfying accomplishments. Align words and actions to forward a common cause. Coordinate to ensure that critical priorities get managed. Clean up later.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge at work. Your professional leadership makes things happen. Someone important is watching. Ignore distractions or controversies. Give it your best shot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow your curiosity, and go exploring. Your wanderings can take you farther than anticipated. Don’t react without thinking. Keep costs down with detailed advance planning.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions with a joint venture. Discuss financial priorities with key partners and allies. Revise and adapt. Ask for more, and get it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compromise for a mutually beneficial solution with your partner. Communicate to resolve potential challenges before they grow. Words and action get farther now.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a big job. Back up words with physical action. Adapt to changes. Rely on someone you can trust. Wear sensible shoes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Go for substance over symbolism. Show your love in concrete and practical ways. Keep your promises. Generously listen. Your gifts return to you multiplied.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make a long-desired home improvement. Put your energy behind a domestic project. Avoid family sensitivities. You may need to make a mess. Realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The creative process could get chaotic. Sparks could fly. Pour your heart into your expression, and polish the movement. Get obsessed with the details.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Align words and actions to generate income. Make deals, and put terms in writing. It’s OK to challenge the status quo. Get into a profitable groove.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal project. Follow through with agreements. Take advantage of your power and confidence for your cause. Participate with a powerful conversation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate your next moves. Make private time to review your plans and objectives. Avoid controversy, noise or crowds. Relax and recharge in peaceful settings.
Notable birthdays: Actress Barbara Barrie is 88. Actress Joan Collins is 86. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 83. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 75. Actress Lauren Chapin is 74. Country singer Misty Morgan is 74. Country singer Judy Rodman is 68. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 68. Boxing Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler is 65. Singer Luka Bloom is 64. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 63. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 61. Actress Lea DeLaria is 61. Country singer Shelly West is 61. Author Mitch Albom is 61. Actor Linden Ashby is 59. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 58. Actress Melissa McBride is 54.
Thought for Today: “Life is like a game of poker: If you don’t put any in the pot, there won’t be any to take out.” — Jackie “Moms” Mabley (1894-1975)
