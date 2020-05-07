Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 7

Today's Birthday (05/07/20). Explore, investigate and learn this year. Disciplined efforts lead to professional growth. Shared financial changes this summer inspire unification, connection and communication. Possibilities reveal themselves with change. Discover new income, feeding your family kitty this winter. Expand understanding, knowledge and skills to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 5 -- The stakes could seem high with this Scorpio Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes. Communication opens doors.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize physical health and fitness, after surpassing a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon. Talk about your dreams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Scorpio Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A turning point arises around income and finances. Adapt to changes. Find profitable opportunities following this Scorpio Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Talk about dreams and possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Thought for Today: "There are those who believe something, and therefore will tolerate nothing; and on the other hand, those who tolerate everything, because they believe nothing." — Robert Browning, English poet (born this date in 1812; died in 1889).
Notable birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Thelma Houston is 77. Actress Robin Strasser is 75. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 74. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 74. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 73. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 70. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 68. Actor Michael E. Knight is 61. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 59. Country musician Rick Schell is 57. Rock singer-musician Chris O'Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 55. Actress Traci Lords is 52. Actor Morocco Omari is 50. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 49. Actor Breckin Meyer is 46. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 34. Actress-comedian Aidy Bryant is 33. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 29. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 28. Actress Dylan Gelula is 26.
