Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 6

Today’s Birthday (05/06/21). Your career reaches new peaks this year. Consistent actions build strong professional foundations. Adapt around a shared financial challenge this spring before summer income rises. Resolving personal challenges next winter leads to surging collaboration and shared resources. Infuse your work with passion and it flowers.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Long-term plans take sharper focus. Discover a winning strategy. Ask others to go where you can’t. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A team dream lies within reach. Discover hidden resources. A lucky break reveals the way. More is possible now. Don’t get intimidated. Connect to advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A long-held professional goal is achievable. Make long-range plans and strategies. Share your vision. Inspire others to excellence through your own pursuit. Lead by example.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue long-term educational goals. Investigate obvious clues before wandering. Explore a fascination or obsession. Let your imagination soar. Discover treasure hiding in plain sight.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Push and get farther now. Collaborate to advance common goals for the future. Make long-term investments. Contribute for a shared vision. Strategize and coordinate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Love leads to positive changes. Make plans for the future together. Share ideas, fantasies and dreams. Unexpected connections can have long-term benefit. Have fun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a physical challenge. Consider the situation from another view. Get creative. Start with the basics, for foundational strength. Elaborate from there.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Go for fun, sweetness and romance. Unexpected opportunities arise. Savor time with your dear ones. Share long-term dreams and fantasies. Take action for love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic beautification satisfies. Find creative household solutions. Clear clutter from spaces. Cook up something delicious and share with family. Fill your home with love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flowers into delightful results. Capture your fantastical ideas into words and images. Take advantage of positive conditions to launch and get farther.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow a hunch to unexpected profits. Make hay while the sun shines. If you can manage it, a rewarding harvest lies within reach.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy the process. You can reach new personal heights with favorable conditions, focus and intentional action. Go for your heart’s desire.
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 90. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 87. Rock singer Bob Seger is 76. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 76. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 75. Actor Alan Dale is 74. Actor Ben Masters is 74. Actor Richard Cox is 73. Actor Gregg Henry is 69. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 68. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 66. Actor Roma Downey is 61. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 61. Actor Julianne Phillips is 61. Actor-director George Clooney is 60. Actor Clay O’Brien is 60. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 57. Actor Leslie Hope is 56. Actor Geneva Carr (TV: “Bull”) is 55. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 50.