Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 5

Today’s Birthday (05/05/22). Together, rise and grow stronger this year. Your career reaches new heights with coordinated, steady action. Discover new talents and capacities this spring, before resolving summer challenges with your partner. Autumn collaboration and romance arise naturally, soothing winter doubts or anxieties. Love and teamwork win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Clean a domestic mess and celebrate the renewed space with something delicious, shared with people you love. Discuss love, beauty and clever solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can see what’s not working with a creative project. Grab an unexpected opportunity or suggestion. Edit, polish and sculpt words and images.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available, which is especially useful with unexpected expenses. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Communication leads to a great deal. Collect coins.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with a haircut or self-care. Luxuriate in hot water. Dress to feel beautiful. Treat yourself with loving kindness. Grab a lucky personal break.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to finish old projects behind closed doors, in peaceful privacy. Clear completed projects and put things away. Free up space for what’s ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and colleagues. Talk about wishes, goals and dreams for the future. Share the load to realize an exciting possibility. Collaboration flowers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone important or interesting. Abandon old fears to grow. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Discuss exciting potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Bold discoveries await. Plan carefully to avoid wasting time or money. Grab a lucky opportunity to advance your education. Find treasures of rare beauty.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate on profitable ventures. Watch for math mistakes. A female adds to the bottom line. Grab a lucky break. Discuss financial plans and lucrative opportunities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creative collaboration flowers anew. Romance kindles in conversation. Have fun with your partner. Get out in nature for extra energy. Share something delicious together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize physical health and energy. Recharge from exercise and work. Nurture yourself with rest and good food for optimal performance. Nature feeds your spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with people and activities that you love. Clean messes. Beautify your surroundings. Enjoy a fascinating connection. Discuss exciting possibilities with someone interesting.

Notable birthdays: Actor Pat Carroll is 95. Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 84. Actor Michael Murphy is 84. Actor Lance Henriksen is 82. Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 79. Actor John Rhys-Davies is 78. Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 77. Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 74. Actor Melinda Culea is 67. Actor Lisa Eilbacher is 65. Actor Richard E. Grant is 65. Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 64. Rock singer Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 63. Broadcast journalist Brian Williams is 63. Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 56. TV personality Kyan Douglas is 52. Actor Tina Yothers is 49. R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn is 47. Actor Santiago Cabrera is 44. Actor Vincent Kartheiser is 43. Actor Henry Cavill is 39.

