Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 12

Today’s Birthday (05/12/22). You’re especially introspective, intuitive and creative this year. Win professional prizes with dedication, determination and preparation. Springtime self-discovery supports making a shift with your partner this summer. Autumn romance and creative collaborations spark and sparkle into a winter personal transitional phase. Follow your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Chores and responsibilities could interrupt romantic plans. Handle urgent matters and postpone what you can. Share support with your partner. Keep each other on track.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor statistics and measures. Slow with confusion or chaos to avoid accidents or mistakes. Practice physical moves. Nurture health with good food and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Rely on a loved one and your own common sense. Avoid risk. Don’t let worries drown out glories. Find love hiding in plain sight.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Reassure someone who’s needing love. Family comes first. Gain strength from the past. The gentle approach works best. Nurture family, children and pets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can see what’s not working in a creative project. Reinforce basic structures. Erase, delete and revise. Edit, sculpt and mold your ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts adjust the budget for unexpected expenses. Cash flows in your direction with focus. Your routines could get disrupted. Flexibility reduces stress.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline pays outsized returns. A personal challenge has your focus. Restore integrity wherever missing. Clean messes. Small steps add up. Stay practical.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You may feel especially sensitive. Keep a low profile. Revise plans with changes. Get back to basics. Make sure foundations are strong before launching.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Confer with your team to adapt around an obstacle or challenge. Guard against impetuous moves. Discuss options and choose by consensus. Committees are effective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Compete for a rise in status. Disciplined efforts can win. Avoid controversy or drama. Rely on solid data.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable sources and practical routes. Monitor conditions carefully. An educational exploration could face delays or complications. Study options and potential alternatives.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review resources. Manage shared financial responsibilities with your partner. Untangle a misunderstanding or complicated situation. You can find what you need by working together.

Notable birthdays: Composer Burt Bacharach is 94. Actor Millie Perkins is 86. R&B singer Jayotis Washington is 81. Country singer Billy Swan is 80. Actor Linda Dano is 79. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 74. Singer-musician Steve Winwood is 74. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 72. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 72. Singer Billy Squier is 72. Blues singer-musician Guy Davis is 70. Country singer Kix Brooks is 67. Actor Kim Greist is 64. Rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 64. Actor Ving Rhames is 63. Rock musician Billy Duffy is 61. Actor Emilio Estevez is 60. Actor April Grace is 60. Actor Vanessa A. Williams is 59. TV personality/chef Carla Hall is 58. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 56. Actor Scott Schwartz is 54. Actor Kim Fields is 53. Actor Samantha Mathis is 52. Actor Jamie Luner is 51. Actor Christian Campbell is 50.

Actor Rhea Seehorn is 50. Actor Mackenzie Astin is 49. Country musician Matt Mangano (The Zac Brown Band) is 46. Actor Rebecca Herbst is 45. Actor Malin Akerman is 44. Actor Jason Biggs is 44. Actor Rami Malek is 41. Actor-singer Clare Bowen is 38. Actor Emily VanCamp is 36. Actor Malcolm David Kelley is 30. Actor Sullivan Sweeten is 27.

