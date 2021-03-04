Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 4

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for romantic developments. Tempers could flare. Avoid trouble or unnecessary quarrels. Don’t stir up jealousies. Creativity and communication reveal harmonious solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean domestic messes. Make repairs and upgrades. Discuss potential solutions with family. How would you like it to be? Imagine and sketch ideas. Get creative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Exercise restraint. Don’t push into a brick wall. Listen more than speaking. Miscommunications proliferate and rumors spark like wildfire. Figure out what another wants.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have faith in your own imagination and capabilities to make a financial goal. Something you’ve been trying doesn’t work. Learn from the competition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate resistance with a personal matter. Self-doubt or insecurities could interfere. Connect with a trusted advisor. Express your feelings. Get outside your own monologue.