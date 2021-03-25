Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 25

Today’s Birthday (03/25/21). Expand social connection for growth this year. Steady practices build teamwork and community collaboration for powerful results. Springtime educational or travel challenges inspire your creative expression, arts and communications to new heights this summer. Adapt to financial changes next winter, before adventure reveals valuable connections. Thrive together.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Demand for your attention and energies could seem high. Prioritize your own health and well-being. Avoid risk or controversy. Guard time for yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Romance is in the air. Follow your heart. Express it in words, images and symbolism. You’re especially creative. Have fun with people you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts and fun. Beautify your spaces. Cook up something wonderful to share with family. Get into creative projects for home improvement.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your creativity is on fire. When your heart gets stirred, you’re especially eloquent. Put love into your work. Infuse your arts and talents with passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Quick action can net an extra prize. Get the equipment or support you need to manage a technical breakdown. Jump lively.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gain strength and gain options. Tap into personal inspiration, motivation and passion. You can get what you need. Grab an opportunity when it presents.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy peace and privacy. Complete projects and organize what’s ahead. Plan and prepare. Imagine and envision. Reduce risk and noise. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get creative to stay connected with friends. Share your experiences and individual views to get a wider picture. Team collaboration generates satisfying results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with that part of your job that you love, and performance rises along with your status and influence. That heart connection sets your work apart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover hidden beauty in your own backyard. Investigate a fascinating possibility. Prepare your insights and share what you’re learning. Explore and make amazing discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow the money. Review budgets and books. Direct the flow to benefit shared accounts. The profit potential grows as you energize it. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect and collaborate with your partner. Creativity and romance can spark. Work together for shared love. Weave and coordinate your efforts. Support each other.
Notable birthdays: Film critic Gene Shalit is 95. Former astronaut James Lovell is 93. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 87. Singer Anita Bryant is 81. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 78. Singer Sir Elton John is 74. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 73. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 68. Actor James McDaniel is 63. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 63. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Brenda Strong is 61. Actor Fred Goss is 60. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 60. Actor Marcia Cross is 59. Author Kate DiCamillo is 57. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 57. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 55. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 54. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 54. Actor Laz Alonso is 50.
Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 46. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 45. Actor Lee Pace is 42. Actor Sean Faris is 39. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 39. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 37. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Singer Jason Castro is 34. Rapper Big Sean is 33. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 33. Actor Matthew Beard is 32. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 32. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 31. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 30.