Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 12

Today’s Birthday (03/12/21). Tap into your higher purpose this year. Satisfying results grow with consistent organization, planning and preparation. Adapt to professional changes this spring, before summertime domestic renovation or relocation. Shifting creative directions next winter inspires a career breakthrough. Connect with passions to realize a dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Dream and envision. Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Consider what’s ahead and make plans. Nature inspires you. Make a deeper spiritual or philosophical connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common cause and community benefit. Things are lining up favorably for your team. Get to the bottom of a controversy. Reveal facts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your heart and intuition. Rediscover an aspect of your work that you love. Pursue a professional dream. New doors appear to be opening.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand your investigation in new directions. Imagine and create. Your exploration and studies reveal beautiful connections, dreamy possibilities and exciting potential. Note your discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share your talents to grow shared accounts. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities. Manage deadlines, paperwork and communications. Lucrative rewards lie within reach. Grab them together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Invent possibilities and inspiration. Pursue dreams. Love, beauty and passion deepen and grow. Share talents and resources. Support each other to blossom.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Steady practices build strength with repetition. Soothe mind, body and spirit with a natural connection. Love inspires your physical performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your greatest strength is love. Express it with the object of your affection. You’re clear about what’s truly important. Share sweet appreciation, gratitude and admiration.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Provide what’s needed. Listen and support someone who could use it. Make repairs and upgrades. Adapt your spaces to nurture mind, body and spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Follow your muses where they lead. Solving an intellectual puzzle is delicious. Write, broadcast and share your views and discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — The next phase is ripe with lucrative potential. Get support to pull in a fine harvest. Dreams seem within reach. Infuse your work with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to shine. Energize a personal dream. Follow a passion for fun, growth and discovery. Set goals high. Your status is on the rise.
Notable birthdays: Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Young is 89. Actor Barbara Feldon is 88. Former broadcast journalist Lloyd Dobyns is 85. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 75. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 74. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 73. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 73. Rock singer-musician Bill Payne (Little Feat) is 72. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 71. Author Carl Hiaasen is 68. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Lesley Manville is 65. Actor Jerry Levine is 64. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson Five) is 64.
Actor Jason Beghe is 61. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 61. Actor Titus Welliver is 59. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 59. Actor Julia Campbell is 58. Actor Jake Weber is 58. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is 53. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 53. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 52. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 52. Country musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Train) is 48. Actor Rhys Coiro is 42. Country singer Holly Williams is 40. Actor Samm Levine is 39. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 37. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 27. Actor Kendall Applegate is 22.