Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 3

Today’s Birthday (06/03/21). Make bold discoveries this year. Explore and investigate with consistent discipline for valuable reward. Summer epiphanies lead to perspective changes and new directions this autumn. New or renewed partnership flowers this winter, leading to springtime transition and rebirth. What you’re learning pays off.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal project. Accept encouragement. Don’t share unfinished work. Harmony may require effort. Restore integrity where missing. Strengthen basic structures. Nurture yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t show your hand. Avoid controversy, crowds or noise. Savor privacy and peace. Reflection reveals less obvious yet important details. Make practical plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Despite obstacles or challenges, keep your agreements and promises. Stay in communication for ease and stress-free coordination. Teamwork is your superpower. Link arms.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Long-term benefits can flow from professional actions taken now. Don’t stir jealousies. Costs may be higher than expected. Heed recommendations and warnings. Follow your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your thinking. Widen your perspective without stepping on anyone’s toes. Investigate and research to find the deeper story. Don’t divulge a secret source.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to make and grow funding. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Strategize and prepare. Avoid risk or trouble. Collaborate for shared interests and commitments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance your plans together. Partnership eases the load. Balance intensity with peace, and action with rest. Avoid silly arguments. Coordinate and share for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical movement energizes. Balance your busy schedule to include work, play and rest. Maintain practices for high performance levels. Prioritize health, vitality and action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your own heartbeat. Pursue passion, happiness and fun. Connect at a deeper level with someone sweet. Invent possibilities. Grow what you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Get cozy and comfortable. Discuss desired domestic improvements. Clean messes and make repairs. Organize spaces for greater peace and ease.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Write, sculpt and craft your vision into shape. Communications ebb and flow. Maintain a productive rhythm with a steady beat. Capture creative inspiration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities, ideas and ventures. Advance financial plans with gusto. Avoid gossip or misunderstandings, and keep a low profile. Focus on generating profits.
Notable birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 90. Actor Irma P. Hall is 86. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 76. Actor Penelope Wilton is 75. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers is 75. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deneice Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson is 63. Actor Scott Valentine is 63. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 57. Actor James Purefoy is 57. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 56. TV host Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 42. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50. Actor Vik Sahay is 50.