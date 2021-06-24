Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 24

Today’s Birthday (06/24/21). Collaborate on profitable ventures this year. Build strong foundations through steady, coordination action. Quiet summer innovation sparks new plans before adapting to autumn social plot twists. Your work, health and fitness flower next winter, fueling springtime connection with friends. Harvest the fruit of your labors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make a professional change with this Full Capricorn Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to changes. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Capricorn Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — One door closes, and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over a few weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social phase.
Notable birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 79. Actor Michele Lee is 79. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 78. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 77. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 76. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 74. Actor Peter Weller is 74. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 72. Actor Nancy Allen is 71. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 71. Actor Joe Penny is 65. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 62. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 61.
Actor Iain Glen is 60. Rock singer Curt Smith is 60. Actor Danielle Spencer is 56. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 54. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 51. Actor Carla Gallo is 46. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 44.