Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 17

Today’s Birthday (06/17/21). Discover new frontiers this year. Exploration yields treasure through disciplined study and research. You’re the star this summer; transition to review and redirect autumn plans. Winter collaboration gets creative, leading to deeper connection with higher ideals. Grow and expand through education and investigation.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to stable ground. Stay focused on technique for high performance. Ignore rumors or gossip. Miscommunications abound. Pay attention to avoid obstacles and hidden barriers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A formidable barrier blocks the path to romance. You can see what isn’t working. Patience pays off. Minimize risk and expense. Increase your comfort zone.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Avoid travel or controversy. Consider persuasive arguments carefully. Don’t stir up a mess at home. Focus on practical short-term priorities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig into research. Misunderstandings abound. Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. Work may interfere with play. Patience pays well.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on generating income. Watch out for expensive pitfalls. Mistakes and miscommunications spark easily; slow the pace to double check. Persuade with clear arguments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Although some don’t understand, and conditions make a dream unlikely, continue faithful practices and rituals. Fact and fantasy clash. You’re growing in the process.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Privacy and solitude soothes and comforts. Slow down and simplify. Adjust plans to go around obstacles. Relax, consider and wait. Creative solutions spark.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Leave misconceptions behind with a friend or community issue. Relax instead. Words can be deceptive. Clarify matters before making decisions. Share what you’re learning.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters have your attention. Avoid gambling, expensive mistakes or stepping on toes. Tempers could run hot. Restraint and diplomacy are required. You’re gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration reveals roadblocks and challenges. Old assumptions get challenged. Slow to reconsider. Adjust plans. Anticipate disagreement. Avoid risky propositions. Relax and wait.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Figure out shared financial priorities without sparking arguments. Diplomacy, grace and patience serve you well. Adjust to changes. Collaborate to handle the basics.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible with your partner. Reality clashes with fantasy. What you get isn’t what you expected. Resist the temptation to bicker. Patience is your saving grace.
Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus is 89. Movie director Ken Loach is 85. Actor William Lucking is 80. Singer Barry Manilow is 78. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 78. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 70. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 67. Actor Jon Gries is 64. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 63. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 63. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 61. Actor Greg Kinnear is 58. Actor Kami Cotler is 56. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 56. Actor Jason Patric is 55. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 51. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 50. Tennis player Venus Williams is 41. Actor Arthur Darvill is 39. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 39. Actor Manish Dayal is 38.