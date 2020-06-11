Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 11

Today’s Birthday (06/11/20). Grow a lucrative shared venture this year. Learn and practice valuable tricks with consistent discipline. Navigate a challenge with a partner for surging benefits. Summer brings changing shared financial priorities, motivating reflection and review before a romantic spark ignites. Support each other for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review your priorities and update plans. Harmony requires effort. Clean messes and organize. Strategize and sort. Consider ways to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find ways to support your team and community. Illusions fade and hidden dirt becomes apparent. Clean what you can. Ask for help when needed. Pull together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Work takes priority. Take charge to get results. Avoid risky business. Monitor what’s happening, despite chaos. Don’t gamble with the rent. Follow an elder’s advice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation reveals hidden ugliness. A mirage has faded and you can see the naked truth. Find creative ways to safely explore. Study options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks the road with your shared finances. Assess the situation for solutions. Avoid nebulous directions and go for solid ground. Work together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate on strategies. Clean messes as soon as possible. Abandon the idea of doing everything yourself. Let go of unrealistic expectations or false assumptions. Work together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t working. Physical or health challenges block the way. Adapt strategies to suit new conditions. Spontaneous ideas can work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Take off those rose-colored glasses. A romantic fantasy could evaporate. Assess the situation. Adapt strategies to suit new realities. Treat others and yourself with compassion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Keep domestic systems running, despite potential breakdown. Call in support when needed. Wishful thinking doesn’t pan out. When the pipe breaks, call the plumber.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your research uncovers a mess. Follow an unexpected clue or a spontaneous idea where it leads. Use your imagination. Sift through data for an important discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A lack of funds could slow a project. Hold your temper and adjust. Adapt to temporary shortages. Reduce fantasies to fundamentals. Cleverly conserve.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can make things happen. You can see what’s missing. Illusions have burned away. Don’t ignore your fears or concerns. Take a stand.
Thought for Today: “Forgetfulness is a form of freedom.” — Khalil Gibran, American poet and artist (1883-1931).
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 90. Comedian Johnny Brown is 83. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 81. Singer Joey Dee is 80. Actor Roscoe Orman is 76. Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 75. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 71. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 71. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 70. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 68. Actor Peter Bergman is 67. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 64. Actor Hugh Laurie is 61. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 60. Singer Gioia Bruno (Expose) is 57. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 54. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 54. Actress Clare Carey is 53. Actor Peter Dinklage is 51. Country musician Smilin’ Jay McDowell is 51. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 46. Rock musician Tai Anderson (Third Day) is 44. Actor Joshua Jackson is 42. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 42. Christian rock musician Ryan Shrout is 40. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 34.
