Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 10

Today’s Birthday (06/10/21). Amazing discoveries reward your studies and investigations this year. Dedicated educational exploration produces exciting results. You’re especially charismatic and confident this summer, developing to resolve autumn changes and transitions. Winter reinforces deepening partnership, leading to springtime inspiration, contribution and creativity. Discover unimagined opportunities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make powerful connections over six months. Breakthroughs arise in conversation, with the Solar Eclipse in Gemini. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative Eclipse phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity over the next six months. Strengthen financial foundations. Rake in a healthy harvest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to realize personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills, with this Eclipse in your sign. Begin a new growth phase. Shine your light.