Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 30

Notable birthdays: Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 86. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 84. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 81. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 81. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 80. Singer Paul Anka is 79. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 75. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73. Actor William Atherton is 73. Actor Jean Reno is 72. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 72. Actor Frank Stallone is 70. Actor Ken Olin is 66. Actress Delta Burke is 64. Law professor Anita Hill is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 62. Country singer Neal McCoy is 62. Actor Richard Burgi is 62. Movie director Richard Linklater is 60. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 59. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 57. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 57. Country musician Dwayne O’Brien is 57. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 56. Actor Terry Crews is 52. Actor Simon Baker is 51. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 51. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 50. Actor Tom Green is 49. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Actress Christine Taylor is 49. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 47. Actress Hilary Swank is 46. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 43. Actress Jaime Pressly is 43. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett is 40. Actress April Bowlby is 40. Soccer player Hope Solo is 39. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 38. Actor Martin Starr is 38. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 36. Actor Nico Tortorella is 32. Actress Joey King is 21.