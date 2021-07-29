Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 29

Today’s Birthday (07/29/21). Take your partnership to new heights this year. Deepen connections through steady collaboration, communication and coordination. Summertime social activities reconnect your networks, before a professional challenge reorients this autumn. Passion and creativity inspire this winter, motivating a career peak accomplishment. Love fills your sails.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get results, with Mars entering Virgo for two months. Practice and exercise for growing strength, endurance and skills. Your work feels energized.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan for love, passion and romance. For nearly eight weeks, with Mars in Virgo, creative pursuits capture your attention. Align your actions to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic improvements, with Mars in Virgo. Physical action gets results. Clean, sort and organize. Clear clutter. Weed out unused stuff. Family teamwork rocks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on work. Energize communications, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Get the full story. Study, research and gather information. Network and share.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration widens. Energize money-making efforts. You can develop lucrative ventures, with Mars in Virgo. Boost your income over the next two months.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Shared accounts rise. Personal matters heat up with Mars in Virgo. You’re energized and empowered. Focus on personal growth and development. Invest in success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Set intentions and vision statements. Enjoy rituals, tradition and ceremonies, with Mars in Virgo. Process the past as you clear space for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices. Team efforts can get supercharged, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Share efforts for a common cause. Together, anything’s possible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love is the answer. With Mars in Virgo until Sept. 14, your career advances toward your passions. Move boldly. Pour energy into your career.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover new frontiers. Educational exploration beckons with Mars in Virgo. Expand your horizons over the next few months. Widen your understanding, skills and knowledge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Make shared plans for the future. Stay in action to fulfill financial goals for two months under Virgo Mars. Coordinate. Profit through collaboration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities. Your partnership reaches new levels, with Mars in Virgo. Coordinate actions. Deepen your connection over the next two months. Collaboration flowers.
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 89. Actor Robert Fuller is 88. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 85. Actor David Warner is 80. Actor Roz Kelly is 79. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 75. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 72. Actor Mike Starr is 71. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 68. Style guru Tim Gunn is 68. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 68. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 68. Actor Kevin Chapman is 59. Actor Alexandra Paul is 58. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 56. Country singer Martina McBride is 55. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 54. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 53. Actor Tim Omundson is 52.
Actor Ato Essandoh is 49. Actor Wil Wheaton is 49.