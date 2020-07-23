Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 23

Today’s Birthday (07/23/20). This year favors your health, work and labors. Maintain practices to grow stronger faster. Weather professional challenges. Renewed hope inspires this summer, before you surmount a physical hurdle. Navigate community challenges this winter, before romance sweeps you off your feet. Dance with all your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Navigate unexpected circumstances around your health and physical fitness. Slow to avoid accidents. Clean a mess. Get expert feedback. Work with a coach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romance blossoms through communication. Love is in the air. It provides rose-colored glasses. You can imagine beauty and harmony where it isn’t yet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic surprises could prove beneficial. You may need to make a mess for a positive upgrade. Make home repairs and improvements. Gather supplies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The news is full of changes. Share information and resources. Write your views. Don’t worry about polishing; compile a rough draft. Capture your ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Money can come from unexpected directions. Maintain communications channels. Take care of business and don’t worry about the mess. Clean up later.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — As you gain strength, you gain options. You’re growing more powerful (and more impatient). Harness that energy for positive results. Listen to intuition.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look to the past for another perspective on present circumstances. Read and relax. Privacy suits your mood. Organize and make plans for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social confusion and misunderstandings require extra clarification. Connect with friends for their views. Share information and resources. Use respected sources. Create your own standards.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Opportunities for professional development arise in unexpected sources. Don’t lose sight of your goals. Schedule carefully and patiently. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Education doesn’t show up as expected. Learn from unplanned sources. Discover new enthusiasms and fascinations. Explore unconsidered terrain. Your journey takes a detour.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Monitor the pulse of family finances to adapt to new circumstances. Shift position when necessary. Research conditions and options. Present your findings to the crew.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Navigate an unexpected plot twist with your partner. Expand in the direction of least resistance. Clean up a mess and resolve an irritation. Coordinate and collaborate.
Notable birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 92. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 84. Actor Ronny Cox is 82. Actor Larry Manetti is 77. Rock singer David Essex is 73. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 72. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 70. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 70. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 59. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 59. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 58. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 57. Rock musician Slash is 55. Actor Juan Pope is 53. Model-actress Stephanie Seymour is 52. Actress Charisma Carpenter is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 50. Country singer Alison Krauss is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dalvin DeGrate is 49. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 49. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 48. Country singer Shannon Brown is 47. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 47. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 47. Actress Stephanie March is 46. Actor Shane McRae is 43. Country musician David Pichette is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 40. Actor Paul Wesley is 38. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 36. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 31. Country musician Neil Perry is 30. Actress Lili Simmons is 27. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: “The Voice”) is 24.
