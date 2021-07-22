Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 22

Today’s Birthday (07/22/21). Partnership flowers this year. Coordination and discipline produce satisfying shared results. Enjoy a fun summer with friends before navigating professional changes this autumn. Romance lights up your winter, before a hot career opportunity hits your inbox next spring. Fall in love all over again.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining attention. The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. Pursue your passions. Love is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate options. Family comes first this month under the Leo Sun. Strengthen your base with shared fun. Home improvement projects satisfy. Deepen connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit from creativity. You’re especially brilliant with communications this month, with the Sun in Leo. Write and express your views. Get the word out.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration provides mutual support. Reach for a lucrative month under the Leo Sun. Your work is in demand. Keep the balls in motion.