Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 2

Today’s Birthday (07/02/20). Raise your partnership to new levels this year. Social changes redirect your plans. Dream about future journeys. You’re in the spotlight this summer, before resolving a challenge with your partner. Pull into your shell this winter, to energize your health and work. Coordinate for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Saturn retrograde settles back into his Capricorn home sign today, until Dec. 17. Professional ambitions and career accomplishments flourish with discipline. Make long-term plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan ways to expand your territory with Saturn in dutiful Capricorn until Dec. 17. Exploration, education and research earns respect and recognition with disciplined action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Coordinated collaboration produces shared financial growth with Saturn retrograde backing into Capricorn. Persistence and diligence produce lucrative gains. Work together for steady savings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — With diligent focus, you and your partner grow in capacities, respect and influence with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn. Strengthen bonds by showing up.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Saturn backs into Capricorn for five months, favoring disciplined attention to your health and work. Regular, steady exercise routines build strength, coordination and skills.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Steady efforts raise the level of your game, with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn until Dec. 17. Grow a romantic relationship with dutiful attention, respect and love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The next five months, with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn, favor disciplined coordination with home improvement. Renovate or relocate? Lay solid foundations for beautiful results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Create a masterpiece, with Saturn retrograde in Capricorn until Dec. 17. Persistent action focused on communications, marketing and networking builds profits, recognition and influence.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to realize lucrative ventures over five months, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde. Success and profits come through fulfilling responsibilities, duties and obligations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Realize personal goals, ambitions and dreams with disciplined efforts over five months, with Saturn retrograde in your sign. Fulfill aspirations with persistent practice.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Seemingly impossible dreams come true with planning and dedication now that Saturn is in Capricorn for five months. Listen for your purpose calling.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Team efforts thrive over the next five months, with Saturn back in Capricorn. Disciplined coordination pays. Practice consistently. A major prize rewards dedication and focus.
Notable birthdays: Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 91. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 90. Actor Robert Ito is 89. Actress Polly Holliday is 83. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 83. Former White House chief of staff John H. Sununu is 81. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 78. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 73. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 73. Actor Saul Rubinek is 72. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 71. Rock musician Gene Taylor is 68. Actress Wendy Schaal is 66. Actress-model Jerry Hall is 64. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 59. Country singer Guy Penrod is 57. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 55. Actress Yancy Butler is 50. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 44. Actor Owain Yeoman is 42. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 41. NHL center Joe Thornton is 41. Singer Michelle Branch is 37. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester is 36. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 36. Actor Nelson Franklin is 35. Actress-singer Ashley Tisdale is 35. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 34. Actress Margot Robbie is 30.
