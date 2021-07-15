Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 15

Today’s Birthday (07/15/21). Collect resources together this year. Your steady, coordinated actions build a profitable partnership. Discover new visions and possibilities this summer, before changing directions with a group project this autumn. Winter electrifies your physical performance, energizing powerful teamwork and results next spring. Your collaboration is golden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner. Ignore rumors or gossip. If you want to know something, ask directly. Listen patiently and forgive miscommunications. Discuss possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain healthy routines and workouts. Advance your goals with steady steps. Get expert feedback to improve your game. Balance work with rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Play with your favorite games and people. Clarify misunderstandings in the moment. Advance a romantic dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Apply creativity and artistry to domestic projects. Beautify a room. Reduce clutter. Cook, sew and craft. Build something useful. Give new purpose to old stuff.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Update your schedule and organize. Write reports and document your views. Imagine desired results and work backward to include prerequisites as steps. Communication unlocks doors.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work behind the scenes to maintain positive cash flow. You can realize a dream with steady focused actions. Talk is cheap. Clarify the data.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal dream cautiously. Clarify misunderstandings. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Keep or change promises. You’re building ego strength, power and confidence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful and quiet surroundings match your mood. Take action behind the scenes to prepare for what’s ahead. Organize plans and clear space. Recharge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends. Forgive awkward social situations or miscommunications. Practice compassion and patience. Rediscover common interests and activities. Love feeds your spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Clarify directions before committing time or money. Ensure that everyone’s on the same page. A dreamy project is within reach.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework before taking the test. Read background materials. Research fascinating subjects. An educational dream or goal clarifies. Discover your own aptitudes and talents.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Private negotiations prove profitable. Coordinate financial plans with your partner. Clarify the data to reduce misunderstandings. Patiently align on actions to fulfill shared objectives.
Notable birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 77. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 73. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 71. Actor Celia Imrie is 69. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 69. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 69. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 69. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 65. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 64. Model Kim Alexis is 61.
Actor Willie Aames is 61. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60. Actor Shari Headley is 58. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 55. Actor Amanda Foreman is 55.