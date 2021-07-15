Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 15

Today’s Birthday (07/15/21). Collect resources together this year. Your steady, coordinated actions build a profitable partnership. Discover new visions and possibilities this summer, before changing directions with a group project this autumn. Winter electrifies your physical performance, energizing powerful teamwork and results next spring. Your collaboration is golden.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner. Ignore rumors or gossip. If you want to know something, ask directly. Listen patiently and forgive miscommunications. Discuss possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain healthy routines and workouts. Advance your goals with steady steps. Get expert feedback to improve your game. Balance work with rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Play with your favorite games and people. Clarify misunderstandings in the moment. Advance a romantic dream.