Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 1

Today’s Birthday (07/01/21). Family fortunes rise this year. Build and grow shared financial strength with steady, disciplined actions. Discover new directions this summer, before resolving social challenges this autumn. Winter brings an energy surge, inspiring springtime fun with friends, colleagues and allies. Together, haul in a satisfying harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue personal priorities and stick to basics. Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If something goes against your grain, turn it down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Take it easy. Avoid overstimulation or noise. Take time to revise plans around an obstacle. It’s emotion versus reason today. You can see what’s missing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Share what you’re learning. Keep your tone respectful. Avoid controversy, jealousies or sensitivities. Don’t push. Stick to basics. Advise patience around delays or barriers.