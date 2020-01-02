Today’s Birthday (01/02/20). Realize dreams through planning and organization this year. Pursue your ambitions with dedication. A personal breakthrough this winter inspires resolution with a partnership challenge. A shift in plans next summer leads toward fresh, collaborative inspiration and romance. Declare a bold possibility and go for it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If a proposal goes against your grain, turn it down. Avoid controversy or rumors. Stick to practical priorities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet place to think. News requires an adjustment to plans. Organize and strategize. Keep or change your word. Meditate for peace of mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support a community effort. Misunderstandings come easily. Postpone financial discussions for better conditions. Consider ways to keep costs down. Don’t celebrate until responsibilities are complete.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Business could interfere with pleasure. Stay in communication with unexpected delays or misunderstandings. Take care of professional responsibilities and complete as soon as possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to expand boundaries without risk or expense. Don’t push yourself beyond your limits. A change could affect your assignment. Wait for developments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial matters without fuss or controversy. Keep cash flowing in a positive direction. Avoid miscommunications and postpone important decisions. Errors could get costly.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with your partner today. Don’t blurt out anything you’d later regret. Prioritize family and nurture someone through a change. Lay low.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pamper your energy. Don’t try to force anything, especially physically, or risk accidents. Slow down to avoid misunderstandings, delays and breakdowns. Get extra rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and take it easy. Avoid controversy, expense or misunderstandings. Expect the unexpected. Words can get twisted. Enjoy peaceful hobbies, books and connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Nurture your crew. Wait for better conditions to sign agreements. Postpone large expenses or decisions. Share treats and rest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — You may have a million questions and no answers. Miscommunications and delays could frustrate. Withhold harsh words and consider what’s best long-term. Consider the big picture.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on taking care of business. Avoid risk or expense. Wait on large purchases for better terms and conditions. Make deals and sign contracts later.
Thought for Today: “Love doesn’t grow on trees like apples in Eden — it’s something you have to make. And you must use your imagination too.” — Joyce Cary, Anglo-Irish author (1888-1957).
Notable birthdays: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 78. TV host Jack Hanna is 73. Actress Wendy Phillips is 68. Actress Cynthia Sikes is 66. Actress Gabrielle Carteris is 59. Movie director Todd Haynes is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 57. Actress Tia Carrere is 53. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 52. Model Christy Turlington is 51. Actor Taye Diggs is 49. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is 49. Rock musician Scott Underwood is 49. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor Dax Shepard is 45. Actress Paz Vega is 44. Country musician Chris Hartman is 42. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 42. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 39. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 39. Actress Kate Bosworth is 37. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 37. Actor Peter Gadiot is 35. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 34. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 27.
