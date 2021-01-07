Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 7

Today’s Birthday (01/07/21). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter reflection and planning prepare you for a summer of changes, directing you toward health and vitality. Discover new purpose and inspiration next winter. Preserve resources for the future.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Joint financial considerations take priority. Slow down. Patiently wait for a blockage to clear. Avoid disputes about who is in charge. Manage structural problems. Pull together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Find what you need nearby. Avoid impetuous or impulsive moves. Avoid assumptions, accidents or misconceptions. Keep things simple. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace to avoid mistakes or accidents. Safety first. Your routines get tested. Maintain healthy practices as much as possible. Focus and adapt.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Creative expression projects especially satisfy. Focus on what and who you love. Connect over shared passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home, family and your own domestic bubble. Make upgrades and reorganize the space for current needs. Nurture your garden for later fruit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use your clever intellect to find ways around obstacles and barriers. Adapt to unexpected challenges. Don’t rush into anything. Do the research first.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on making money. Scratch out unnecessary expenses and prioritize carefully as you manage delays or shortfalls. Review numbers carefully. Stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Procrastination could seem seductive. Avoid distraction, which could cause expensive mistakes. Focus on the priorities you’ve set. Strengthen basic foundations. You’re growing stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on cleanup and organization. Step back to reflect on a chaotic situation. Consider the bigger picture. You’re undergoing a transition. Relax and recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Help your team navigate unplanned deviations or obstacles. Slow the action to avoid mistakes or accidents. Support each other through a tricky passage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A professional puzzle has you engaged. Explore potential solutions. The prize you’re seeking requires finesse rather than brute force. Wait for better conditions to move.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — You’re craving adventure, travel and exploration; yet road conditions appear blocked. Patiently wait for resolution. An educational opportunity stimulates your curiosity. You’re learning fast.
Notable birthdays: Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 75. Singer Kenny Loggins is 73. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 72. Actor Erin Gray is 71. Actor Sammo Hung is 69. Actor Jodi Long is 67. Actor David Caruso is 65. Talk show host Katie Couric is 64. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 62. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 62. Actor David Marciano is 61. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 60. Actor Hallie Todd is 59. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 58. Actor Nicolas Cage is 57. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) is 56. Actor Rex Lee is 52. Actor Doug E. Doug is 51. Actor Kevin Rahm is 50. Actor Jeremy Renner is 50. Country singer-musician John Rich is 47. Actor Dustin Diamond is 44. Actor Reggie Austin is 42. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 42. Actor Lauren Cohan is 39. Actor Brett Dalton is 38. Actor Robert Ri’chard is 38. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca is 34. Actor Liam Aiken is 31. Actor Camryn Grimes is 31. Actor Max Morrow is 30. Actor Marcus Scribner is 21.