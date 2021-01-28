Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 28

Today’s Birthday (01/28/21). This is your year to fly. Add consistent, disciplined action to organization and coordination for spectacular results. Winter team solutions support your community to resolve a summer challenge, before your heart gets carried away again. Reconnect with family and friends next winter. You’re having a moment.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Full Moon in Leo. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions with the Leo Full Moon. Look for hidden opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on passion, purpose and stable markets. Invent possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Leo Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts. Learn from a master.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with shared finances. The stakes could seem high under the Full Moon. Luck follows dedicated efforts. Work out the next phase together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reach a partnership turning point with the Leo Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing conditions. A new door opens.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Adapt practices for shifting conditions under this Full Moon. Build strength and vitality.
Notable birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 86. Actor Alan Alda is 85. Actor Susan Howard is 79. Actor Marthe Keller is 76. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 74. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 71. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 67. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 66. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 64. Movie director Frank Darabont is 62. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 62. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 59. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 58. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 54. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 53. Rapper Rakim is 53. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 53. Actor Kathryn Morris is 52. Humorist Mo Rocca is 52. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 51. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 50. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 49. Singer Monifah is 49. Actor Gillian Vigman is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 47. Actor Terri Conn is 46. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 44. Rapper Rick Ross is 44. Actor Rosamund Pike is 42. Actor Angelique Cabral is 42. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 41. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 41. Actor Elijah Wood is 40. Rapper J. Cole is 36. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 33. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 33. Actor Ariel Winter is 23.