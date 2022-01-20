Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 20

Today’s Birthday (01/20/22). You’re the star this year. You can create anything you’re willing to work for. Winter illuminates sweet connections with friends, before domestic flowering this spring. Shifting course with a professional project next summer leads to a lucky career break next autumn. Go for a personal prize.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow for sharp corners and difficult sections. Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize work and health. Postpone the rest. Nurture yourself with good food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Settle somewhere cozy to relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Romantic ideals could fade. Abandon expectations and notice what you have. Discover hidden beauty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic repairs and renovations satisfy. The difference between the imagined ideal and reality could seem glaring. Research options. Savor the comforts of home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and revise. Don’t show incomplete work yet. You don’t have the full picture. Articulate your vision clearly. Research illuminates new aspects. Study possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Review statements. Monitor expenses carefully for hidden fees or unused subscriptions. Guard passwords and account security. Gain and stash resources. Keep things simple.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Stay practical. Illusions fade and you can see what wasn’t working. Find ways to reduce stress. Gain strength and options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Privacy and peacefulness inspire contemplation. Nature soothes your spirit. Review and revise plans around a challenge. Rest and let thoughts roam.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pull together. Share team support over a hurdle. Focus on practical priorities and short-term solutions. Review the big picture later. You’ve got this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus to support a professional project through a challenging section. Provide stability. Stay connected with colleagues and allies. Practice makes perfect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize practical basics on your educational path. You may come up against barriers. Assumptions could prove false. Slow to reassess. Discover creative solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Changes with shared finances necessitate budget revisions. Plan strategically. Consider options. Reinforce structural elements. Join forces for a coordinated push. Collaboration pays off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Shared support saves time and trouble. Collaborate with your partner. Work together to navigate a breakdown. Let go of idealistic expectations. Relax and reconnect.

Notable birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 92. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 82. Singer Eric Stewart is 77. Movie director David Lynch is 76. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 75. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 74. Actor Daniel Benzali is 72. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 70. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 70. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 64. Actor James Denton is 59. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 57. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 57. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 57. Actor Rainn Wilson is 56. Actor Stacey Dash is 55. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 54. Actor Reno Wilson is 53. Singer Edwin McCain is 52. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 52. Rap musician ?uestlove (The Roots) is 51.

