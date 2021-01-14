Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 14

Today’s Birthday (01/14/21). Income and cash flow rise this year. Organization, coordination and discipline pay extra. Winter darkness inspires a new dawn. Summer brings an inner turning point to prioritize your health, vitality and physical performance. Discover renewed inspiration and purpose next winter. Conserve the abundant resources with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The unexpected bounty could surprise. Windfall apples drop at your feet with Uranus direct. Discover new income and cash flow. Traffic, long-delayed, gushes forward.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A barrier to personal advancement fades with Uranus direct in your sign. Listen to your inner wisdom and intuition. Speak out for what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your intuition grows stronger with Uranus direct. Dreams and visions guide you. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Listen to the mood. Sense the unspoken.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through teamwork. Creative collaboration comes easier now that Uranus is direct in Taurus. Network for inspiration, motivation and solutions. Work together for growth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Puzzles that eluded answer now reveal solutions with Uranus direct. Surge forward professionally over the next seven months by harnessing innovation, inspiration and intuition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Educational journeys flow with greater ease now that Uranus is direct. Philosophical insights and intellectual discoveries flourish. Learning comes easier, and creativity abounds.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to grow shared financial accounts with Uranus direct. Collaboration grows more lucrative. Motivate each other to move fast, when conditions permit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative collaboration sparks with Uranus direct. A partnership that was stalled now advances. Discover fresh inspiration to advance a shared domestic vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect and share. Barriers to your work and health fade with Uranus direct in Taurus. Renewed passion energizes. Apply insights for raised performance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Both love and money come easier. Fun and romance arise intuitively with Uranus direct. Barriers to creativity dissolve. A door that was locked now opens.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Unleash your domestic creativity. Over seven months, with Uranus direct, improve your home by listening for what’s wanted and needed. Apply your special touch.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider and plan. Your communications and creativity flourish with Uranus direct now. Transmission blockages dissolve. Opportunities develop through networking. Insight and understanding flower.
Notable birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 85. Singer Jack Jones is 83. Actor Faye Dunaway is 80. Actor Holland Taylor is 78. Actor Carl Weathers is 73. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 73. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 72. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 69. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 62. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 58. Actor Mark Addy is 57. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 57. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 57. Rapper Slick Rick is 56. Actor Emily Watson is 54. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 54. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 54.
Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 53. Actor Jason Bateman is 52. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 52. Actor Kevin Durand is 47. Actor Jordan Ladd is 46. Actor Ward Horton is 45. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 41. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 39. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 39. Actor Zach Gilford is 39. Actor Jake Choi is 36. Actor Jonathan Osser is 32. Actor-singer Grant Gustin is 31. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 28.