Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 13

Today’s Birthday (01/13/22). Money comes easier this year. Abundance flows with greater velocity with disciplined care and management. New possibilities light up the winter, inspiring springtime fun, creativity and romance. Social transitions and changes this summer motivate autumn gatherings and community collaboration. Impassioned efforts pay satisfying rewards.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with a creative project. Capture your ideas. Build and strengthen foundational elements. A deadline stimulates disciplined efforts. Write and express.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — There’s money to be made, if you can brush aside distractions or illusions. Keep your patience around delays or breakdowns. Stay in communication. Maintain momentum.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Confront a challenge with confidence and optimism. Communicate with your team. Notice beauty, kindness and integrity. Share what you’re grateful for. Courageously advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Take a moment to catch your breath. Sort fact from fiction. Rely on trusted sources. Revise plans for new conditions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect and communicate with friends undergoing a challenge. Listen and share your view. Support each other. Teamwork can make a difficult task easy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A professional plot twist requires adaptation. Edit out the ephemeral or vague. Get down to solid bones and develop from there. You’re on to something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Studies or travels could get deviated. A breakdown could delay the action. Stay in communication and monitor the news. Prioritize practicalities. Get creative.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared financial responsibilities. Keep balances positive. Fantasies and illusions fade. Stick to reliable practices, strategies and investments. Discuss with your partner. Collaboration pays.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support each other with a challenge. Listen to your partner’s view. You don’t have the full picture. Negotiate and compromise. Enjoy a meaningful conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt workouts for new conditions. You can see what’s not working. Shift strategies and routines. Adjust practices. Extra rest and good food help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Handle basic responsibilities before going out to play. Abandon romantic ideals and notice the ordinary beauty and wonders all around. Connect with someone beloved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize domestic harmony. Make repairs and manage breakdowns. Keep systems in working order. Home comforts nurture your family. Savor delicious treats together.

Notable birthdays: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 92. TV personality Nick Clooney is 88. Comedian Charlie Brill is 84. Actor Billy Gray is 84. Actor Richard Moll is 79. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 68. R&B musician Fred White is 67. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 63. Actor Kevin Anderson is 62. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61. Rock singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson (Madness) is 61. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 55. Actor Traci Bingham is 54. Actor Keith Coogan is 52. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 52. Actor Nicole Eggert is 50. Actor Ross McCall is 46. Actor Michael Pena is 46. Actor Orlando Bloom is 45.

