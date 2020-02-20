Today’s Birthday (02/20/20). Career advancement flows naturally this year. Your team wins with steady practice and coordination. Get into community action this winter, before resolving an amorous complication and that leads to a hot romantic finale. Next winter brings domestic changes and career blast-off. Follow your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a powerful community force. Discuss a shared vision and coordinate actions. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Connect and hold on. Support each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share a dream or vision with a strong professional team and you’re unbeatable. You can adapt to unexpected circumstances. Inspire others and pull together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore a subject you’ve been dreaming about. Discipline with planning and preparation pays off. Stick to basics and fundamentals before advancing. Discover a hidden truth.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Confirm intuition with facts and data, especially regarding family or shared finances. Changes necessitate budget revisions. You can see the way forward. Make practical moves.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fortune follows disciplined collaborative efforts. You can see the prize that you and your partner have been working for. Strengthen foundational elements. Build bridges.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — All that physical practice is beginning to pay off. Luck shines on your dream. Take practical steps to achieve a milestone. The prize is yours.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see a path to realize a long-term, heartfelt vision or dream. Go for substance over symbolism. Use your creativity. Grow what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household matters need attention. Make repairs. Consider long-range plans. Get inventive to find creative, cost-effective solutions. Find new purpose for something you already have.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and creative. Write your discoveries. Edit carefully and double-source public statements. Diplomacy can resolve a challenge. Find areas of common connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can make good money. It may require making a mess or overcoming an obstacle. Things could get chaotic. Get terms in writing. Collaborate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A personal ambition takes focus. New possibilities entice you to pursue something long-desired. Take charge for positive results. Energize a hot opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful meditation illuminates hidden thoughts, perks and motivations. An insight provides freedom from endless repetition. Envision a perfect outcome. You can choose your path.
Thought for Today: “Life begets life. Energy creates energy. It is by spending oneself that one becomes rich.” — Sarah Bernhardt, French actress (1844-1923).
Notable birthdays: Actor Sidney Poitier is 93. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 86. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 83. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 79. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 78. Movie director Mike Leigh is 77. Actress Brenda Blethyn is 74. Actress Sandy Duncan is 74. Actor Peter Strauss is 73. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 72. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 69. Country singer Kathie Baillie is 69. Actor John Voldstad is 69. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 66. Actor Anthony Head is 66. Country singer Leland Martin is 63. Actor James Wilby is 62. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 61. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 57. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 57. Actor Willie Garson is 56. Actor French Stewart is 56. Actor Ron Eldard is 55. Model Cindy Crawford is 54. Actor Andrew Shue is 53. Actress Lili Taylor is 53. Actress Andrea Savage is 47. Singer Brian Littrell is 45. Actress Lauren Ambrose is 42. Actor Jay Hernandez is 42. Actress Chelsea Peretti is 42. Country musician Coy Bowles is 41. Actor Michael Zegen is 41. Actress Majandra Delfino is 39. Actor Jocko Sims is 39. Singer-musician Chris Thile is 39. Actress-singer Jessie Mueller is 37. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 37. Comedian Trevor Noah is 36. Actor Jake Richardson is 35. Actress Daniella Pineda is 33. Actor Miles Teller is 33. Singer Rihanna is 32. Actor Jack Falahee is 31.
