Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 17

Today’s Birthday (02/17/22). Passion inspires success this year. Maintain consistent practices for your personal best. Laughter between friends lights up your winter, before springtime blesses your flowering home and family. Shifting summer professional conditions reveal career opportunities that blossom next autumn. You can realize your vision.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow to assess the terrain. Pitfalls and surprises could alter your trajectory. Go for your best. A lucky break favors physical performance. Prioritize health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance blossoms despite difficulties. You might get lucky! Adapt around surprising circumstances. Express your heart spontaneously. You’re especially creative. Discover hidden beauty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects draw you in. Adapt around recent changes. Realize a dreamy vision with elbow grease, soap and paint. Grab an incredible opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand perspectives. Keep confidences and secrets. Listen to another’s side of the story. Don’t stir up jealousies. Let sleeping dogs lie. Confirm intuition with data.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Earn and stash extra resources. Discover unexpected lucrative opportunities. A push now can pay off. Grab a lucky break when it appears. Thank your supporters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Stick to practical solutions. You’re especially intuitive. Maintain objectivity. You’re surrounded by love. Stay true to yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Pause to enjoy the view from your window. Beauty feeds your spirit. Peaceful productivity flourishes privately. Adapt plans for recent changes. Imagine the possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Friends light you up. Connect and share information, news and resources. Catch up on the latest. Enjoy team synchronicity. Energize and encourage each other.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. An unexpected opportunity is worth pursuing. Someone important is paying attention. Your professional status is on the rise. Fortune favors initiative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Pause to reconsider the route. Your educational adventures could get deviated or delayed. Avoid traffic, risk or hassle. Monitor conditions and adapt with changes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Study financial strategies with your partner. Join forces to find resources. Gather nuts and store for later. Take advantage of a windfall opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider your partner’s view. It may not match your own. Listen for insights. Find common ground. Fortune favors collaboration. Work together and get farther.

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 88. Actor Christina Pickles is 87. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 86. Actor Brenda Fricker is 77. Actor Becky Ann Baker is 69. Actor Rene Russo is 68. Actor Richard Karn is 66. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 59. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 59. TV personality Rene Syler is 59. Movie director Michael Bay is 58. Singer Chante Moore is 55. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 52. Actor Dominic Purcell is 52. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 52. Actor Denise Richards is 51. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 50.

